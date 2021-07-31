Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $2.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

ABUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 2,209,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

