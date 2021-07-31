ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ARX stock opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

