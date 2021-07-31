Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.34. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 110,499 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

