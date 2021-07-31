ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%.

MT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

