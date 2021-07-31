Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $61.86 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

