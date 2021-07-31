Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) announced a Not Available dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACRE stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

