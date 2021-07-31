Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

ACRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 478,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

