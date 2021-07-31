Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%.
ACRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 478,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $16.98.
The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.