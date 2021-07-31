Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down to $68.69

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $66.94. Ares Management shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ares Management by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 91,154 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

