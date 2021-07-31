Argus Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $225.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Argus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

