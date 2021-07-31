Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANET opened at $380.39 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $383.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.18.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

