Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $10.33.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
