Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

