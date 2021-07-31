Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $86.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.07 million to $87.80 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

