ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Volume Increase

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,304 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

