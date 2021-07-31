Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.68. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

