Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

AWI stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

