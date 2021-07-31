ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 197,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

