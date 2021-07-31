ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 197,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

