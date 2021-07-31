Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,358. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

