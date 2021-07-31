ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 385.5 days.
ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21.
About ASM Pacific Technology
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.