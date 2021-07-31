ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 385.5 days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

