Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

