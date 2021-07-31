Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of ASPN opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

