Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $38.54, but opened at $39.90. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 2,047 shares.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

