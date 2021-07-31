Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.