Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

