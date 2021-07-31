AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 7,336,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,764,710. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

