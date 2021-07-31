AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 7,336,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,764,710. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
