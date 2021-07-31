AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 64.80 on September 13th

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AZN opened at GBX 8,268 ($108.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,362.44. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

