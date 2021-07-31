ATB Capital Raises Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$130.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital to C$130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MEQ stock opened at C$110.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$62.98 and a 1-year high of C$110.84.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

