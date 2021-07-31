Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 1,716 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

