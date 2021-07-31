Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $58.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.12. 6,133,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,053. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.91. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $349.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

