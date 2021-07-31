Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $308.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $259.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $58.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,053. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $349.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.