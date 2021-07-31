Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cabot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atotech and Cabot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.81 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.20 Cabot $2.61 billion 1.19 -$238.00 million $2.08 26.47

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Atotech. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atotech and Cabot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 0 7 4 0 2.36 Cabot 1 1 5 0 2.57

Atotech presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Cabot has a consensus target price of $74.29, suggesting a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech N/A N/A N/A Cabot -5.17% 19.21% 6.12%

Summary

Cabot beats Atotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The Reinforcement Materials segment involves the rubber blacks and elastomer composites product lines. The Performance Chemicals segment combines the specialty carbons and compounds and inkjet colorants product lines into the specialty carbons and formulations business. The Purification Solutions segment refers to the activated carbon business and the specialty fluids segment. Cabot was founded by Godfrey Lowell Cabot in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

