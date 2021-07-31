Atreca’s (BCEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. Atreca has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

