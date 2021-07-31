aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.