Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Avalara were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -222.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

