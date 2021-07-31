AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Shares of AVB opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

