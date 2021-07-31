Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avangrid by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

