Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2,083.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

