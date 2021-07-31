Avondale Wealth Management Sells 3,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,518,138 shares valued at $53,814,735. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a PE ratio of -33.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

