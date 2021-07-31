Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXLA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

