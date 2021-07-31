Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 80.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 710,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

