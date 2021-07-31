Axiom Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

IYZ stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

