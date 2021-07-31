Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

