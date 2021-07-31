Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 29.81%.

AX opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

