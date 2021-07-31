B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 3,738 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 178.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.