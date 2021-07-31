B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 55,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 231.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.