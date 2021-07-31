B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

NYSE MHK opened at $194.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

