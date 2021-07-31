B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of The Lovesac worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

