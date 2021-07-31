B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $417.07 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 184,044 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $417,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

