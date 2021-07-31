B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders sold a total of 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.62.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.