B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

